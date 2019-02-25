Des Moines pastor allegedly shoots at car carrying daughter: report

Authorities in Iowa arrested a pastor they say shot at a car that was carrying three of his children, including his daughter and two young sons, reports said.

Rev. Michael Deavon Cameron, 44, allegedly told Des Moines police that he was trying to help his daughter who’s in an abusive relationship. His wife insisted that he did not fire a shot, The Des Moines Register reported.

The report said that the couple has 12 children. Police said two legally owned guns were located in his car, the report said.

His wife told the paper that her husband was on his way to “make sure this boy’s not beating (his daughter) up and he ends up in jail.” The girl allegedly told another family member that she was going to be assaulted.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear if the daughter will cooperate in the investigation. Either way, the pastor from Revival Center Church of God in Christ will face a domestic abuse charge.