Deputy cleared in fatal shooting of boxer's mother

A grand jury in Tennessee has declined to indict a sheriff's deputy in the fatal shooting of the mother of champion boxer Caleb Plant.

Police in Tennessee have said 51-year-old Beth Plant was fatally shot after pulling a knife on the deputy while being transported to the hospital for mental health concerns.

WPLN reports A 12-person grand jury reviewed evidence from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation before deciding that Cheatham County Deputy Paul Ivey did not commit a crime when he fatally shot Plant in March.

The local prosecutor also declined to file charges, saying the deputy's actions were justified because he felt the woman was an immediate threat.

