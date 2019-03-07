Illinois deputy assigned to US Marshals task force wounded while serving warrant, suspect on the run

Authorities launched a dragnet Thursday for the "armed and dangerous" man who shot a deputy during a U.S. Marshals task force operation at an Illinois hotel Thursday, police said.

Floyd E. Brown, 39, who was already wanted on several warrants, allegedly opened fire at law enforcement officers who had descended on an Extended Stay America in Rockford. Brown is accused of striking a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force before fleeing in a light blue or silver Mercury Grand Marquis, police said. Brown is believed to be carrying a rifle.

"Mr. Brown is considered armed and dangerous," Rockford police Lt. Andre Brass said. "Please do not approach."

The officer’s identity and condition were not immediately released.

Brown was wanted in connection with a Bloomington armed robbery, according to Heart of Illinois ABC.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area as dozens of cops comb the streets in and around the motel.

"We just want to end this incident peacefully with his surrender," Brass said. "We have prayers for the officer that was hit and we have prayers for the officers that are trying to locate the suspect."

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a tweet urged residents in the surrounding area to make sure they're listening to law enforcement. He also sent his prayers to the officer who was shot and his family.

