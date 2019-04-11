Denver cop docked pay after being caught in strip club while on duty: report

A Denver police officer will serve a 10-day suspension after he was reportedly caught inside a strip club while on duty last year.

Officer Shederick Dobbin will begin serving his suspension on April 21 and will be docked two days pay. Dobbin was supposed to be working his 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift on Nov. 5, 2018, but left without permission an hour early to go to PT’s Showclub in nearby Lakewood, Fox affiliate KMGH-TV reported.

Investigators began looking into Dobbin when one of the club’s dancers turned up dead. He is not suspected in her death, but authorities discovered he looked up her criminal history and that of two of her associates, according to the station.

Dobbin told internal affairs detectives that he ran the dancer’s name to see if she was “somebody I can be around.” He previously got in trouble for using the National Crime Information Center database to share investigative information with the girlfriend of a man suspected of assaulting a public employee, according to the Denver Post.

He was suspended without pay for four days in that incident.