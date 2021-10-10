Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver
Published

Denver birthday party was site of deadly drive-by that killed 1, injured 3: report

No information on the possible suspect was available

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A person was killed and three people were seriously injured this weekend after a Denver home where a family was reportedly celebrating a man's birthday became the target of a drive-by shooting, police said. 

It happened Saturday around 9:52 p.m. in the 7300 block of E. 22nd Ave, according to Denver police

Police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of E. 22nd Ave near Quebec. 

Police said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of E. 22nd Ave near Quebec.  (Google Maps)

One adult male victim was pronounced dead at the property. A second adult male and two adult female victims were taken to area hospitals with "serious" injuries, police told Fox News.  

The suspect remains at large. Denver police are working to develop more information on the suspect.  

PREGNANT GEORGIA NURSE DEAD AFTER ‘TARGETED’ DRIVE-BY SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Officers were back at the house early Sunday morning to investigate, the Denver Channel reported

The homeowner told the outlet his family was celebrating his 50th birthday when shots were fired. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money