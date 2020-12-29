Denver crime group known as ‘the Family’ stole 240 identities, $690K in property to feed meth addiction: DA

A Denver grand jury has indicted a dozen members from an organized crime group called "the Family" for allegedly stealing the identities of more than 240 people and taking more than a half-million-dollars’ worth of vehicles allegedly to feed their drug addictions, local officials recently announced.

The suspects, who ranged in age from 22 to 41, were indicted on 92 counts ranging from identity theft, kidnapping, criminal extortion, theft, burglary, robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault, according to a Monday press release from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s office.

The group allegedly worked together to steal mail, cars, bicycles, money, electronics, jewelry, identity documents and "financial transaction devices," sometimes doing so at gunpoint, or in an otherwise violent way. They broke into residential garages and businesses and committed identity theft and then sold them to pawn shops or through social media and in-person meetings, the indictment states.

"The Family" allegedly stole more than $550,000 in motor vehicles and an additional $140,000 in other stolen property to be able to pay for their meth habit.

The alleged ringleader of the group, 38-year-old Sarah Marie Lore was known as "Street Mom" and bought and sold the illicit items through Facebook or face-to-face, the release states. She and the rest of the "Family" "shared money, property, food, clothing and living quarters," officials said.

Some of the others in the group were identified as Lore’s "Street Sons," while others were "brothers" and "sisters," according to court papers.

"They are alleged to have kept a rental locker where they stored items, including a notebook with instructions for how to commit fraudulent schemes," officials said. "Lore is also accused of maintaining control of ‘Family’ operations through violent attacks on members of the ‘Family.’"

The group was charged for crimes that were allegedly committed between April 2019 and October 2020.

Lore’s attorney did not comment when contacted by the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.