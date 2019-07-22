Dems focused on Trump 'crimes,' impeachment before Mueller testimony; Iran reportedly uncovers CIA spy ring

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Monday...

All eyes on Mueller's testimony this Wednesday

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's highly-anticipated testimony on Capitol Hill on the findings of his report and whether President Trump committed obstruction during the investigation is the focus, so far, of the week, and the hearing will be the center of the news universe on Wednesday. It appears top Democrats have made up their minds before Mueller has even been sworn in. In an interview on 'Fox News Sunday," House Judiciary Chairman, Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., accused President Trump of committing "high crimes and misdemeanors" and said the president's infractions meet the standard of impeachment.

Host Chris Wallace asked Nadler what Democrats will do if Mueller's testimony falls flat, and the House Judiciary chairman said he expects the hearing to have an impact on the electorate and plans to ask specific fact-finding questions to help enlighten the public. Nadler also said he isn't worried about Republicans asking probing questions about the investigation's origins via the Steele dossier, and claimed they'd only be wasting their time. Click on the video above to watch the full interview.



Though a resolution to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump was shot down last week, two House Democrats, Reps. Al Green of Texas and Steve Cohen of Tennessee have said they're not giving up. Check out the reporter's notebook by Fox News' Chad Pergram, where he argues that Mueller’s testimony may be the most significant since Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North's appearance before the joint House-Senate Iran-Contra Committee in July 1987.

TUNE IN: Don't miss Fox News' special all-day coverage of Mueller's testimony on Wednesday, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, starting at 8 a.m. ET this Wednesday.

Major power outages from Michigan to New York during dangerous heat wave

As the heat wave gripped much of the country on Sunday, power outages reported in multiple states left hundreds of thousands of customers in the dark. Crews were working to restore power after heavy storms over two days knocked out power for more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses. In New York City, where all eyes were on the power grid even before the hot weather following a Manhattan blackout last weekend, electricity company Con Ed reported roughly 12,000 scattered outages early Sunday evening, the vast majority in the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election, but refuses to resign

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced Sunday he will not seek re-election but refused to resign, as corruption allegations continue to fuel widespread protests in San Juan. Rosselló, a Democrat, made the announcement Sunday in a four-minute Facebook video. He also said he agreed with the people's right to protest and was willing to confront the impeachment process, which already had begun in Puerto Rico's legislature. The controversial governor said although he will not resign as the island's leader, he will step down as head of his pro-statehood party.

Iran says it dismantled CIA spy ring, sentences some to death: report

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on Monday said it uncovered a U.S. Central Intelligence Agency spy ring, arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death, according to a report from the country’s semi-official news agency said. "The identified spies were employed in sensitive and vital private sector centers in the economic, nuclear, infrastructural, military and cyber areas... where they collected classified information," said a ministry statement read on state television. Emails from Fox News to the CIA and the State Department were not immediately returned.

President Trump, the welcome wedding crasher

After a tumultuous week in Washington, President Trump unexpectedly dropped in on the wedding of PJ Mongelli and Nicole Marie Mongelli on Saturday night at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, as enthusiastic attendees broke into chants of "USA." Fox News is told the bride and groom are huge fans of the president, had dreamed of him attending their wedding and got engaged at the golf club in 2017. Flags and pro-Trump banners could be seen at the event. As Trump talked with members of the family, a man approached him and shouted, "I'm the father, I'm the father! Thank you so much!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Former Manhattan DA Morgenthau dead at 99.

Trump says he wants to meet with Schumer on border issue.

Missing Texas mom believed to be 'endangered.'

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Charlie Gasparino and Lydia Moynihan: T-Mobile, Sprint merger nearing completion.

Why Bank of America cut ties with businesses operating detention centers.

'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar,' becomes highest-grossing film of all-time.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."

SOME PARTING WORDS

Appearing on "Fox News Sunday," Stephen Miller, Trump administration senior policy adviser, denies that President Trump played the race card in his recent war of words with the "Squad" and argues that Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., have said much worse.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

CLICK HERE to find out what's on Fox News today.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Enjoy your day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.