Democrats prepare resolution against Trump's declaration

By ALAN FRAM | Associated Press
President Donald Trump gestures as visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz leaves the White House in Washington following their meeting, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON – House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.

A resolution to block Trump's emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.

A vote isn't likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will "move swiftly" to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.

Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is - one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.