Democrats’ new coronavirus mandates draw GOP fury: ‘Kiss my mask’

Republicans in Congress lashed out Thursday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rushed to embrace new mask mandates and other new coronavirus-related guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., argued that the government has no authority over such edicts.

"If we cave on our freedoms in the halls of Congress, what hope do the people have across America?" she told Fox News on Thursday night.

Boebert was part of a large group of GOP lawmakers who protested Pelosi’s reinstated mask mandate this week by walking over to the Senate side of the Capitol, where there is no renewed requirement.

"I will not comply with Pelosi's anti-science mask mandates," she said. "She can kiss my mask."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., called the renewed mask mandates a "socialist takeover of America" led by Pelosi and President Biden.

"The Democrats are back at it again – whatever it takes to put you back into lockdown," she said in a video shared to Twitter. "Now we hear that Speaker Pelosi is going to have people arrested if they do not wear a mask. I don’t know about you, I’ve not heard one valid reason that a person who has been vaccinated should be forced to wear a mask."

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is suing Pelosi over the mandate, raising constitutional challenges to her authority, he told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer on Thursday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

CNN’s Cuomo gets earful from California restaurant owner over COVID: ‘Why did you leave your house?’

A California restaurant owner called out CNN anchor Chris Cuomo this week during "Cuomo Prime Time" for breaking his quarantine back in 2020.

Cuomo had invited California restaurant owner Tony Roman to speak about his new policy for customers to show "proof of being un-vaccinated" to eat at his restaurant.

The liberal CNN host objected to Roman’s policies and immediately attacked his logic, only for Roman to call out Cuomo's own hypocrisy when it comes to following COVID-19 restrictions.

"The whole reason this is happening is because people won’t protect themselves. I mean, what are you thinking?" Cuomo asked.

"Then why did you leave your house when you had COVID? I mean, you had it, and you left your house. It’s been documented," Roman replied. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

US sailor facing charges in connection with USS Bonhomme Richard fire

The U.S. Navy has charged a sailor in connection with the massive fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard warship over four days in 2020 while docked off San Diego, a naval spokesman said Thursday.

The unidentified sailor was a member of the ship's crew and is accused of starting the July 12, 2020 blaze, the Navy said. The charges are based on evidence collected during an investigation, Navy spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson said in a statement.

"Evidence collected during the investigation is sufficient to direct a preliminary hearing in accordance with due process under the military justice system," Robertson said.

Arson was suspected of causing the fire and a sailor was questioned, a senior defense official said weeks after the blaze.

The fire caused billions of dollars in damage on the amphibious assault ship, which raged over four days and was the Navy's worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Seattle-area radio host Jason Rantz spoke about rising crime and the effects of the "Defund the police" movement during an appearance on "Fox News Primetime" on Thursday night.

"When they decided to lean into the defunding of police, we [in Seattle] saw a huge rise in crime," Rantz said. "Last year was a 26-year homicide rate record that we hit and this year we are almost certainly going to exceed that.

"When you cut the police forces, people die and people have to understand that that’s the reality — and that the mayor suddenly is coming out and talking about it. I hope people realize that is telling you how dire the situation is in Seattle. You had within just a 24-hour period, over the weekend, four people get shot to death in just a couple of neighborhoods."

