Democrats launch wide-reaching new probe on Trump; Ocasio-Cortez under investigation

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Tuesday, March 5, 2019

DEMOCRATS LAUNCH NEW, WIDE-REACHING PROBE INTO TRUMP: House Democrats on Monday opened a huge new avenue in their investigations into President Trump, with the chairman of the Judiciary Committee firing off document requests to dozens of figures from the president's administration, family and business ... Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said Monday the committee served document requests to 81 agencies, entities and individuals, as part of a new probe into "alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and other abuses of power by President Trump." Nadler said the investigations were necessary to make sure the Trump presidency isn't a dictatorship. In addition to the White House, Nadler is also seeking information from Trump family members, like Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner; from former administration figures like former chief of staff Reince Priebus, former national security adviser Mike Flynn, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former spokeswoman Hope Hicks; and from Trump campaign figures like Brad Parscale and Corey Lewandowski.

In addition, Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Eliot Engel, and Oversight Committee chairman Elijah Cummings on Monday formally demanded interviews with any translators who witnessed Trump's communications with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Inauguration Day -- a request that comes as part of a sweeping series of inquiries virtually certain to be met with legal pushback by the White House. The only good news Trump received on the investigation front was that Attorney General William Barr will not recuse himself from Russia probe.

AOC, CHIEF OF STAFF UNDER INVESTIGATION: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Saikat Chakrabarti, the progressive firebrand's multimillionaire chief of staff, apparently violated campaign finance law by working to funnel nearly $1 million in contributions from political action committees Chakrabarti established to private companies that he also controlled, according to acomplaint filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and obtained by Fox News ... Amid the allegations, a former FEC commissioner late Monday suggested in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation that Ocasio-Cortez and her team could be facing major fines and potentially even jail time if they were knowingly and willfully violating the law by hiding their control of the Justice Democrats political action committee (PAC), even as the PAC may have effectively supported her 2018 congressional primary campaign in excess of normal contribution limits.

CLINTON MAKES HER DECISION: Apparently, there will not be a Trump-Clinton rematch in 2020 ... Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, said in an interview Monday that she has ruled out a bid for the 2020 presidential election. The former first lady and secretary of state told News 12 Westchester that she will not be running for president next year. "I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," Clinton told the station, in the first local television interview since the midterm elections. Clinton also said she is "not going anywhere."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

BUZZKILL: Tucker Carlson took the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed to task Monday night for his controversial (and now debunked) report last January that claimed President Trump instructed his personal attorney Michael Cohen to lie about the Moscow Tower project, asking him why his organization hasn’t explained the initial story ... “Since you’re the one who published the dossier in the first place don’t you have an obligation to kind of tie a bow in the story and tell us what happened in the end?” Carlson asked BuzzFeed’s Ben Smith on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “I guess we don’t see tying bows as an obligation. We did cover the hell out of that. In particular that aspect,” Smith told Carlson. Carlson asked Smith why BuzzFeed hasn’t followed up on the refuted information in the initial report and published dossier. Smith defended BuzzFeed’s initial report and it’s follow up coverage.

REMEMBERING LUKE PERRY: Hollywood luminaries and fans are remembering actor Luke Perry as a television icon, childhood staple and an overall kind-hearted person — personally and professionally ... Perry, who gained fame as a teen heartthrob on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and became a fan-favorite TV dad with his starring role on the hit series "Riverdale,"died Monday at age 52, days after suffering a massive stroke. "He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," a rep for Perry told Fox News. "The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Luke Perry’s most iconic roles, from ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ to 'Oz'



THE SOUNDBITE

NEW TRUMP PROBES ALL ABOUT 2020 - "[Michael] Cohen is not being used as a witness by Southern District of New York. He is not being used as a witness by Mueller, yet Congress thinks he is good enough, not only to use as a witness, but kick off the case against President Trump." – Former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., on "Fox & Friends," calling last week's public House hearing with Michael Cohen "utterly useless" and arguing that House Democrats' new investigations are focused on derailing Trump's re-election in 2020. WATCH

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Do you consider yourself an Influencer? Become a trusted adviser in our FOX News community and help guide our brand’s future. Click here to find out how.



Members of Fox News Influencers:

Have the opportunity to be heard

Be part of a special network of peers

Get to influence new ideas and initiatives

Receive updates on what we’ve learned and how your input has made impact



Fill out our qualification survey and join us. Thank you for your continued support in our company's growth

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TODAY'S MUST-READS

House Dems plan to introduce resolution condemning anti-Semitic comments amid Omar controversy.

Robin Roberts on Jussie Smollett interview: 'It was a no-win situation for me.'

Kavanaugh slams ‘pure discrimination’ against churches as court declines to hear religious liberty case.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Report: Google continues work on controversial China search engine.

Stocks fall sharply after weak economic data.

Teen entrepreneur builds successful business on custom fishing rods.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

The Big Story: The Shocking Story of Susan Smith

Two little boys go missing, their mother pleads for help, and law enforcement sets out on a frantic search. But as new evidence surfaces, see how a helpless mother became the prime suspect in this shocking true crime case! Watch a preview of the show now.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Dr. Oz on Luke Perry's death days after a massive stroke; Janice Dean takes about her book "Mostly Sunny"; Geraldo Rivera, Fox News correspondent-at-large.

The Story with Martha MacCallum, 7 p.m. ET: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Hannity, 9 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Judge Jeanine Pirro.

On Fox Business:

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Liz Ann Sonders, senior vice president and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.

Trish Regan Primetime, 8 p.m. ET: Rob O'Neil, former U.S. Navy SEAL and the man who killed Usama bin Laden.

Kennedy, 9 p.m. ET: Tom Bevan, co-founder and publisher of RealClearPolitics; RNC spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "Nunes Denies Recusal From Russia Investigation" - Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are trying to expand the investigation into Russian collusion. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., explains why he believes this is a waste of time. The ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China could be coming to an end as the final stages of a reported deal approach. Fox Business Network correspondent Edward Lawrence and Daniel Griswold, senior research fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University discuss what is on the table. Plus, commentary by Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox News senior judicial analyst.

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: National Security Adviser John Bolton on the latest developments in North Korea and Venezuela; former U.S. Rep. Allen, R-Fla., on the challenges facing Trump's national emergency declaration to fund his border wall and the latest in the 20202 race; Eric Trump on the Nadler probe; former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan on media bias; Dan Pedersen, founder of the "Topgun" program; Victor Davis Hanson on his new book, "The Case for Trump." Jance Dean gives an inside look at her new book, "Mostly Sunny."

The Todd Starnes Show, Noon ET: Todd speaks with Hogan Gidley, White House principal deputy press secretary, about the Senate Republicans opposing President Trump’s national emergency proclamation and then sits down with Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean about her “Mostly Sunny” life.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Special guests include: Victor Davis Hanson, author of "The Case for Trump"; Dan Pedersen, author of 'Topgun: An American Story"; Christina Meredith, author of "CinderGirl: My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope."

#TheFlashback

1963: Country music performers Patsy Cline, Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins die in a crash of their plane, a Piper Comanche, near Camden, Tenn., along with pilot Randy Hughes (Cline's manager).

1955: Elvis Presley makes his television debut on "Louisiana Hayride" carried by KSLA-TV Shreveport.

1868: The impeachment trial of President Andrew Johnson begins in the U.S. Senate, with Chief Justice Salmon P. Chase presiding. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, is accused of "high crimes and misdemeanors" stemming from his attempt to fire Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton and would be acquitted.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.