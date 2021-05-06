Democrat lawmaker accuses Biden admin of playing 'shell game' with images of empty Border Patrol facility

The Department of Homeland security announced plans to host a walk-through at a migrant processing center in Donna, Texas Thursday night, but cameras will not be allowed inside the facility.

The visit comes two days after the Biden administration released images under the caption "DHS Action on the Southwest Border Yields Results," showing drastically improved conditions from what the public saw back in March when images emerged of migrants packed into "pods" amid the surging crisis at the border.

While the photos appear to highlight a drastic improvement, Texas Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar said the images only tell part of the story. According to Cuellar, the administration is engaged in a "shell game," and is deceiving the public by moving migrant children from one tent to the other.

DHS RELEASES IMAGES OF EMPTY BORDER PATROL FACILITY

"All they’re doing is moving kids from one tent to the other tent and saying oh, they’re out of Border Patrol custody but they’re next door, next door in HHS," Cuellar said.

Fox News correspondent William La Jeunesse said that while "it’s true that the administration has dramatically reduced the amount of time that these unaccompanied minors are spending in border patrol processing, that does not mean there are fewer children entering illegally or that are in U.S. Custody."

Criticism of the administration's handling of the border crisis was exacerbated in March by images that showed more than 5,000 children were in Border Patrol facilities in Donna. According to the new images, that number has now dropped into the hundreds.

NEW IMAGES SHOW EXPANSION OF MIGRANT FACILITY IN DONNA, TEXAS AS CRISIS RAGES

"How do they do it? HHS spent billions of dollars on tents, motels, military bases and convention centers," La Jeunesse pointed out.

La Jeunesse pointed to drone footage that showed two tents belonging to border patrol processing. The drone also picked up five additional tents nearby, which belong to HHS, according to Cuellar.

"This snapshot will show you the revolving door," La Jeunesses said. "May 4, 451 unaccompanied children apprehended. The border transferred 376 to HHS, which then discharged 420 to families and foster care."