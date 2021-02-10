Delta flight out of Pittsburgh goes off the runway, passengers evacuate

A commercial airplane with nearly 80 passengers slid off the runway at Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

An airport statement around 8 p.m. ET said no injuries had been reported and that passengers would be shuttled to the airside terminal.

"At 6:29 p.m. Delta Air Lines flight number 2231 departing for Atlanta from PIT with 77 individuals on board, exited a taxiway prior to takeoff near Runway 10R," a tweeted statement read.

It added that there had been no impact on other operations.