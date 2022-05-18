Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Delphi murders search warrant says killer took souvenir, possibly staged Indiana crime scene

The murders of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, who were both killed while on a trail in Delphi, remain unsolved

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The killer who murdered two young Indiana girls in 2017 while they were out for a walk took a souvenir from the crime scene and possibly staged their bodies.

The details about the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in the small town of Delphi were described in a search warrant obtained by "The Murder Sheet" podcast and obtained by Fox 59 in Indianapolis.

The warrant said authorities searched the property of Ron Logan, near where the girls were found on March 17, 2017. He died in January and was never named as a suspect. 

Detectives theorized the girls were killed in a home and their bodies moved and staged somewhere else, according to FOX 59.

DELPHI MURDERS: FAMILY OF JAMES CHADWELL SAYS HE IS ‘ABSOLUTELY CAPABLE’ OF KILLING 2 TEENS

  • Delphi murders
    Image 1 of 2

    On Feb. 14, 2017, Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were killed while biking on trails near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. (Indiana State Police)

  • Delphi murders suspect image
    Image 2 of 2

    Two different composite sketches and a grainy image of the murder suspect.   (Indiana State Police)

The killer likely took a souvenir from the crime scene and removed something or took photos to "memorialize the crime scene," the document said. 

The warrant said Logan also lied about his alibi and instructed a family member to lie to police about his whereabouts. 

German's grandmother recently told Fox News that a man who communicated with the girl through a fake social media profile may know more than he's saying. Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, of Peru, Indiana, allegedly created an Instagram account to communicate with underage girls. 

In 2020, he was charged with multiple criminal counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Still no arrests made as US approaches 4th anniversary of Delphi murders Video

Police said German used her cell phone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before the girls were killed on February 13, 2017. German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the friends "down the hill."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Cristina Corbin contributed to this report.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.