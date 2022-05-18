Delphi murders search warrant says killer took souvenir, possibly staged Indiana crime scene

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The killer who murdered two young Indiana girls in 2017 while they were out for a walk took a souvenir from the crime scene and possibly staged their bodies.

The details about the deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in the small town of Delphi were described in a search warrant obtained by "The Murder Sheet" podcast and obtained by Fox 59 in Indianapolis.

The warrant said authorities searched the property of Ron Logan, near where the girls were found on March 17, 2017. He died in January and was never named as a suspect.

Detectives theorized the girls were killed in a home and their bodies moved and staged somewhere else, according to FOX 59.

The killer likely took a souvenir from the crime scene and removed something or took photos to "memorialize the crime scene," the document said.

The warrant said Logan also lied about his alibi and instructed a family member to lie to police about his whereabouts.

German's grandmother recently told Fox News that a man who communicated with the girl through a fake social media profile may know more than he's saying. Kegan Anthony Kline, 27, of Peru, Indiana, allegedly created an Instagram account to communicate with underage girls.

In 2020, he was charged with multiple criminal counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography and obstruction of justice.

Police said German used her cell phone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before the girls were killed on February 13, 2017. German also recorded the man believed to be the killer ordering the friends "down the hill."

Fox News' Cristina Corbin contributed to this report.