Delaware State investigating alleged hazing after 4 students injured in crash, school officials say

Delaware State University officials are investigating allegations of hazing after four students were injured in a car accident on Saturday.

The students were driving southbound on Route 1 in Smyrna when the vehicle they were in drove onto the highway median and spun counter-clockwise before eventually making it to the northbound side of the highway, Delaware State Police stated in a news release.

The sedan the students were riding in hit another vehicle, "pushing it northbound for a short distance before both vehicles came to a stop in the center of the roadway."

Two of the men — the driver and the front seat passenger — were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The three others, including the driver of the vehicle that was hit, were transported in stable condition, police said.

The four men riding in the sedan that were involved in the car accident are students at Delaware State, university officials confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.

President Dr. Wilma Mishoe and Executive Vice President Dr. Tony Allen, in a statement, said that they're conducting "a thorough investigation into what we now know are allegations of hazing and improper conduct in the membership intake processes of at least one Greek-letter organization on campus."

The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity was identified by The Associated Press as the fraternity linked to the accident. The school said they've "placed a hold on all activities for this organization in particular."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.