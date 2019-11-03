Delaware man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife during a drug high that had him believing a TV show they were watching was real

A Delaware man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing his ex-wife during a drug high that had him hallucinating that she was a character in a TV show they were watching who had killed his character’s mother, prosecutors said.

“The two were using PCP and hallucinations had Joseph Slider believing the television program they were watching was real,” the Delaware Department of Justice said in a news release Friday.

Slider, who is 60, took his .22 caliber revolver and shot Mary Ellen Slider multiple times, including twice in the head, then called 911 to report the shooting, the news release said.

She lived in Folsom, Pa., and was visiting Slider when she was killed at the age of 59, according to reports. He had an apartment in Claymont.

The Delaware News Journal reported in November that court records show Slider told detectives that the TV show they were watching was about a biker gang.

Slider pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Thursday in Delaware Superior Court.

His sentencing date has not been scheduled.

He was has been locked up since his arrest.