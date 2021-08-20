Expand / Collapse search
Delaware
Published

Delaware man allegedly assaults police officer during probation check

Responding officer sustained 'a serious injury to his lower extremity'

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Delaware man allegedly assaulted a police officer after they performed a probation check on him Thursday night and found cocaine in his possession, the Delaware State Police said. 

Roberto Cantu, 42, was charged with first-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, possession of a controlled substance, and other offenses. 

Delaware State Police officers went to Cantu's house in Lincoln shortly before midnight on Thursday, where they found him outside. 

Roberto Cantu, 42, was charged with assaulting a police officer and cocaine possession after he got into a "physical struggle" with law enforcement during a probation check Thursday night. 

Roberto Cantu, 42, was charged with assaulting a police officer and cocaine possession after he got into a "physical struggle" with law enforcement during a probation check Thursday night.  (Delaware State Police)

When officers searched Cantu, they found .64 grams of suspected cocaine and tried to take him into custody. 

"A physical struggle ensued which led to an officer from Probation and Parole sustaining a serious injury to his lower extremity," Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell wrote in a release. 

Cantu is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $190,200 cash bond.

