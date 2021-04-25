Delaware cop 'fighting for his life' after being assaulted at home

A Delaware police officer is fighting for his life after he was seriously hurt early Sunday morning while responding to a fight at a housing subdivision, according to FOX 29.

Police said Cpl. Keith Heacook suffered a traumatic head injury after he responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. for a fight in progress at the Yorkshire Estates Community in Delmar.

Delmar police Chief Ivan Barkley said Heacook, a 22-year police veteran, responded to the call alone.

PENNSYLVANIA MISSING PREGNANT WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN SOUTHWEST PHILLY

"Keith is fighting for his life right now and he needs your prayers along with the elderly couple who were also injured," Barkley said. "Members from the Delmar Police appreciate the outpouring of community support as we continue to move forward."

Delaware State Police said it was not immediately clear what happened inside the home, but police know Heacook was injured during a physical altercation.

Police said dispatchers began checking on Heacook and received no response.

Additional officers were then sent to the scene. A Wicomico County Sheriffs Office Deputy and a Delaware State Trooper arrived to find the officer unconscious in the residence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Heacook was first transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, but was later taken to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.