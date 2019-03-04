Defense rests in trial of officer who fatally shot black man

The defense has rested in the trial of a fired Florida police officer charged with the fatal 2015 shooting of a stranded black motorist.

Former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja told the judge Tuesday he chose not to testify. Then the defense rested its case.

Jury deliberations are set to start Wednesday morning in the death of 31-year-old Corey Jones.

Raja was working in plain clothes when he drove his unmarked white van up a darkened Interstate 95 on-ramp. Prosecutors say an audiotape shows the 41-year-old never identified himself as an officer.

Raja's attorneys say he did identify himself and shot Jones in self-defense.

Raja is of South Asian descent. He could get a life sentence if convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder.