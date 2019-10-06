Deer smashes through hair salon's front window in wild scene caught on video

The chaotic moments when a deer crashed through the front window of a New York hair salon Saturday were caught on surveillance video.

The video shows the deer crashing into the Bea.you.tiful Hair Salon in Lake Ronkonkoma and hurdling over a woman who was sitting on a couch with her back to the window waiting to get a haircut.

The woman was hospitalized with injuries to her head and leg but was said to be okay, News12 Long Island reported after speaking to salon owner Jenisse Heredia.

"My mouth dropped,” Heredia told the station, describing her shock when the deer burst in.

The video shows her cutting a man’s hair as the deer made its appearance.

“I just can't believe this happened especially on a busy road,” Heredia said. “In my mind I'm thinking it was a car. And when I turn around and see the deer, it was a deer went through the window."

After some harrowing seconds in the salon, the deer made off by a different exit — slamming through the front door.

It left with a hair straightener cord hanging from its antlers.