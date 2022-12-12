Decomposing body of pregnant woman found in apartment of suspect in deadly gas station shooting

The decomposing body of a pregnant woman was found in the apartment of a man accused of fatally shooting a gas station worker in Maryland.

Torrey Moore, 31, was arrested and charged with a homicide that happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a Shell gas station in Silver Spring, the Montgomery County Department of Police said.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was identified as Ayalew Wondimu, 61, an employee of the gas station pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Moore entered the convenience store, selected merchandise and approached the counter, police said. For reasons unknown, a verbal altercation broke out between Moore and Wondimu. The altercation quickly escalated into a physical fight, at which point, Moore allegedly pulled a handgun from his vest and shot Wondimu multiple times.

Detectives tracked Moore to his apartment across the street. After obtaining a search warrant, police allegedly discovered the body of a woman Moore said he had been in a relationship with and was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

The woman's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Her name and stage of her pregnancy will be released following the completion of the autopsy, positive identification and notification of her family, according to police.

Detectives are waiting for the cause and manner of her death to determine appropriate charges.

Moore was located inside his apartment, arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central processing Unit, where he has charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.