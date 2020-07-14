Decapitated, dismembered body found in Manhattan apartment: sources

The body of a decapitated, dismembered man was found inside a Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday afternoon — sorted in plastic bags right next to a power saw, sources told The Post.

Police came upon the grisly scene shortly after 3:30 p.m., after a friend of the dead man requested a welfare check at the man’s E. Houston Street building and called police, the sources said.

An electric saw was found near the body, which was described as a 34-year-old man. The victim’s arms and legs below the knees were removed, and body parts were found in plastic bags found in the apartment, the sources said.

“This is ugly,” one cop at the scene said.

Sources described the killing as an apparent targeted murder.

The victim was last seen on surveillance footage Monday afternoon around 1:40 p.m., when he entered his building’s elevator, which opens right out to his seventh-floor apartment, sources said.

