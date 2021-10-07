Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Debt-ceiling deal apparently reached in Congress, averting trouble for now

Congress may not have an infrastructure bill. But at least it has an off-ramp.

Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday forged what appeared to be a compromise on the debt ceiling.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., teed up a vote to break a filibuster on a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling through December of 2022.

There were warnings of what might happen if the federal government crashed into the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the government wouldn’t have enough money to pay health care benefits to Americans because the U.S. couldn’t borrow to make up the difference.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., sidestepped a question this week when asked if he had heard from any major bankers or Wall Street titans about the GOP sitting out the debt ceiling fight. It was thought that the investment community would hammer Washington if lawmakers bumbled into a debt ceiling crisis.

Worry started to permeate Washington that rating agencies could downgrade the creditworthiness of the U.S. before Oct. 18 - the deadline when Treasury says the U.S. will run out of cash.

So, now everyone blinked on the debt ceiling. Democrats will apparently take McConnell's offer to suspend the debt ceiling for the time being.



Texas 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law blocked by district court judge

A district court judge issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday blocking the Texas S.B. 8 abortion law, finding in favor of the U.S. Department of Justice, which had sought the order to block the law from taking effect.

"A person’s right under the Constitution to choose to obtain an abortion prior to fetal viability is well established. Fully aware that depriving its citizens of this right by direct state action would be flagrantly unconstitutional, the State contrived an unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme to do just that," U.S. District Judge Robert Pittman, of the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, wrote in a 113-page ruling.

The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in May, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before many women know they’re pregnant. Rather than having the state enforce the ban, the law creates a private right of action against individuals who commit or aid and abet an abortion that violates the law – but not against the woman who undergoes the procedure.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals had rejected requests for a stay when abortion providers sought to prevent the law from going into effect until the resolution of a court dispute. The plaintiffs appealed to the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court allowed the law to take effect. The Department of Justice under President Biden then filed a motion to block the law, and Pittman ruled on that motion.



Brian Laundrie manhunt: Fugitive's father to join search at Carlton Reserve, lawyer says

Florida fugitive Brian Laundrie’s attorney said Wednesday that father Christopher Laundrie would begin assisting authorities in the search for his son – who was last seen Sept. 13, just days after his fiancée Gabby Petito officially became a missing person.

The FBI later found Petito’s remains at a remote Wyoming campsite on Sept. 19.

"Chris Laundrie was asked to assist law enforcement in their search for Brian at the preserve today," Steve Bertolino, the family's attorney, told Fox News on Wednesday night. "Since the preserve has been closed to the public, Chris has not been able to look for Brian in the only place Chris and Roberta believe Brian may be."

He added that North Port, Florida, police "had to postpone" the elder's Laundrie's participation and that he did not take part in the search Wednesday, which saw an increased police presence after resources appeared to have been drawn down over the weekend.

"Chris and Roberta are hopeful there will be another opportunity to assist," he added, referring to both of Brian Laundrie's parents.

Josh Taylor, the North Port Police Department's chief spokesman, told Fox News that his department did not ask for Chris Laundrie's involvement – nor did police "postpone" it.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared Wednesday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," where he spoke about Peter Daszak, the scientist with the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance who’s been facing pressure because of his ties to a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that is suspected by some to have links to the origins of the coronavirus.

"Peter Daszak was involved in the funding from EcoHealth Alliance. … That was the group that was connected to the work inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology related to gain-of-function on the very kinds of viruses that we saw escape from that lab with near certainty," Pompeo said.

"Peter Daszak’s got a lot of questions to explain on how this happened, why American taxpayer dollars were going for this and ultimately the Chinese Communist Party needs to be held accountable for what they did to the world."

