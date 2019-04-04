Deaths of California family in van that plunged off cliff reportedly ruled murder-suicide

A family of eight who plunged to their deaths last year when their SUV went over a California cliff died in a murder-suicide, a coroner’s jury determined Thursday.

The jury in Mendocino County unanimously determined that Jennifer and Sarah Hart killed themselves and led their six adopted children – Markis, 19, Hannah, 16, Abigail, 14, Devonte, 15, Jeremiah, 14, and Sierra, 12 – to their deaths in the March 2018 crash, according to The Associated Press.

The jury’s ruling resulted from an inquest into the deaths.

The family was pronounced dead after their SUV was found at the base of the cliff, located north of San Francisco.

The bodies of the two women, as well as four of their children, were located and remains found in a shoe were identified as belonging to a fifth child. However, Devonte Hart’s body was never recovered.

During the inquest on Wednesday, forensic pathologist Greg Pizarro said that Jennifer Hart – who was behind the wheel of the vehicle for the fatal crash – was drunk at the time and had an alcohol level of 0.102. Meanwhile, her wife Sarah’s body contained a toxic level of Benadryl, Pizarro said.

