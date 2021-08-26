Death Valley hikers die on same trail days apart amid hot temperatures

Two hikers in California’s Death Valley National Park reportedly died on the same trial just days apart amid dangerously hot summer temperatures.

On Saturday, Blake Chaplin, 52, of Kansas, was found dead on the Golden Canyon Trail. His cause of death has not been revealed.

A search-and-rescue team recovered the body after it was reported by an early morning hiker.

Days earlier, on Aug. 18, the body of Lawrence Stanback, 60, of San Francisco, was recovered by park officials on the same trail. He is suspected of succumbing to heatstroke.

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have not been reported.

Last weekend, temperatures in the valley were between 109 and 115 degrees.

"Although these temperatures may be cooler compared to the typical Death Valley Summer Day, precautions should still be taken while visiting in the heat," the park said in a statement.

Summer visitors should limit hiking to the relatively cooler morning hours, ending treks by 10 a.m., drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks and stay close to air conditioning, park officials advise. Scenery is easily viewed from locations within short walks from a vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.