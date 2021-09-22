Death of 1-month-old boy in NYC home ruled homicide

The death of a 1-month-old boy in his Brooklyn home earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Daquan Vaughan-Sanchez’s 25-year-old father found him unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment on East 32nd Street near Snyder Avenue in East Flatbush around 5:30 a.m. March 8 and called 911, authorities said.

Little Daquan was rushed to SUNY Downstate University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

Police said early Wednesday that the infant was the victim of a homicide — and may have succumbed to shaken baby syndrome.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the baby’s death, police said.

