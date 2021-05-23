DeAndre Hopkins to launch cereal brand benefiting survivors of domestic violence

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is launching his own cereal brand whose profits will partially support survivors of domestic violence.

A portion of the proceeds from DeAndre’s Hop Box – a honey-nut oat cereal created in partnership with PLB Sports & Entertainment – will be used to fund S.M.O.O.O.T.H. [Speaking Mentally, Outwardly Opening Opportunities Toward Healing].

MARINE SURPRISES SISTER AT COLLEGE GRADUATION AFTER A YEAR APART DUE TO THE PANDEMIC

It's a nonprofit organization founded and run by his mother, Sabrina Greenlee, who is a survivor of domestic violence.

Greenlee was repeatedly abused by a number of men when Hopkins was young, according to ESPN. Then, in 2002, she faced a "violent attempt on her life," according to Greenlee's biography, when a woman threw acid at her face, causing Greenlee to lose the majority of her sight and preventing her from ever being able to see her son play professional football.

PROUD AMERICAN: SEND US YOUR MEMORIAL DAY PHOTOS AND WE'LL TELL YOUR STORY

Still, she makes it a point to attend every game, and every time Hopkins scores a touchdown he searches for her in the crowd and hands her the ball.

"I've not always been your typical role-model mother, and he still respects me enough to let everybody see him give me that ball," she told ESPN in 2019. "That ball symbolizes so much more than people ever could understand."

In fact, one side of the cereal box will showcase this very moment, Troy Witt, spokesperson for PLB Sports & Entertainment, told Fox News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Using her own experience of survival, Greenlee works to educate and empower "as many women and children as possible through mentorship, counseling, and outreach," the foundation's website explains. S.M.O.O.O.T.H. also provides clients with financial assistance.

The box will debut in the fall of 2021 both online at PLBSE.com and in Arizona at Fry’s Food Stores.

"DeAndre is a Hall of Fame player and humanitarian for all of the amazing work he and his family do for those in the community that need help the most," Witt said.