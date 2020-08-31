Dean Cain: NYC becoming ‘land of the flee’ as people leave in search of ‘more freedom’

New York City is becoming “land of the flee” because people want “some space and a little bit more freedom,” actor Dean Cain told “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

Cain made the comment after the New York Post reported on Sunday that “moving companies can barely keep up” with the New York City residents who “are fleeing the city so fast because of the pandemic and deteriorating quality of life in the Big Apple.”

Perry Chance of Show Up movers reportedly told The Post on Sunday that even though the company has four of its own trucks, they had to start using U-Haul trucks as well to meet the demand.

“The volume has increased by at least 70 percent” in the past few months, he reportedly added, noting that 25 percent of the company’s customers are heading from New York City to states such as Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Cain said he thinks Democratic leadership is to blame for the mass exodus.

CUOMO, UNDER FIRE FOR CORONVAIRUS RESPONSE, DECLARES NEW YORK 'CRUSHED' THE VIRUS

“I'm not shocked at all to see this exodus from New York City,” Cain said on Monday.

He noted that he lives in Malibu, Calif., and he is “used to having outdoor space and having some area to move about.”

“I always felt a little bit strange in New York City, kind of like – I don't mean to say it in a negative way – but like living in little rat boxes and everybody on top of each other,” Cain continued.

“That and the combination of the COVID-19 situation and the draconian measures of literally the worst mayor in the history of New York City has made it so it is the land of the flee and everybody wants to get out and get some space and a little bit more freedom.”

Host Brian Kilmeade noted that people in Los Angeles are leaving that city as well.

He then asked Cain, “Do you think this is a blip or do you think people are leaving for good?”

In response, Cain, who went to school in New Jersey, noted that he has most recently “lived in California and never in my lifetime did I ever think I would leave Malibu, Calif.”

“I, for the first time ever am concerned, if this election goes the wrong way, I'm concerned about living here in California and am actually considering leaving for the first time in my lifetime,” Cain continued. “So I'd like to believe it's just a blip, however things have gotten so out of control here.”

He went on to point out that “in terms of taxes, it's insane here in California and we're just doing such a poor job of governing that.”

“When I go to visit other states sometimes I go, ‘Wow it’d be awful nice to live here and save an additional huge amount of money and have a lot more freedoms and, hmm, maybe I would consider that’ so I hope it's a blip, but I fear it's not,” Cain said.

Residents in major U.S. cities like New York and San Francisco have been leaving in droves due to various factors, including the lack of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and a potential increase in violent crime, according to a column posted earlier this month.

Large cities were already hurting before the pandemic. Now, statistics from Indeed, an employment-related search engine, have shown that major U.S. metropolitan areas have seen a greater rise in unemployment and a larger percentage of job loss compared to smaller metros, according to a piece by Noah Smith, a columnist at Bloomberg.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apartment rent prices have already decreased significantly in certain areas. Data collected from Zumper determined that rent prices have fallen by 7.4 percent in Seattle, 11.1 percent in San Francisco and 6.9 percent in New York City, since the same period last year.

Fox News’ David Aaro contributed to this report.