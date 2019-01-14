New winter storm threat looms even as system that closed federal offices in D.C. moves away

Even as a winter storm that left at least 9 dead over a 1,500-mile trek across the country moved off the coast Monday, forecasters warned of a new, gathering system that could bring a wintry mess to the Northeast next weekend.

The National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion the "impressive" system that brought upwards of 10 inches of snow in Virginia and Maryland on Sunday is now exiting the coast. A "very stormy week" is expected in California, as a weather pattern is forecast to produce heavy rain for coastal mountain ranges and snow further inland over the next several days.

"The West Coast is now in line for a very active week with widespread heavy rain bringing localized flooding and heavy mountain snow," Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean said Monday.

WINTER STORM TARGETS MID-ATLANTIC

That activity out west will then set the pattern for a potential return of wintery precipitation across the Midwest -- and into parts of the Northeast that have been spared snow so far this year, according to Dean.

"Some of this energy will move across the country and combine with another storm to bring another round of snow and ice as we head into the weekend," Dean said. "Parts of the Northeast could get measurable snow this time around."

The NWS' Mount Holly, N.J. forecast office said in its Monday morning forecast discussion the probability of precipitation is "likely" for next weekend.

"The potential for heavy rain, snow and/or mixed precipitation exists with this system, especially if the forward motion slows," the NWS said.

The next potential storm comes after the Mid-Atlantic was pummeled on Sunday by a system that knocked out power to thousands, canceled flights, and contributed to hundreds of car accidents.

Federal offices in the nation's capital for workers not furloughed by the ongoing partial government shutdown were closed Monday due to inclement weather.

The Office of Personnel Management said essential employees who have been reporting to work during the shutdown will follow the operating status announcement.

MONSTER SNOWSTORM TO SPAN HALF THE US

The storm knocked out power to nearly 200,000 people in Virginia and North Carolina at its height Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us.

Authorities in Kansas said three people died in crashes on slick roadways, while four deaths were reported by authorities in neighboring Missouri. Virginia State Police said the driver of a military surplus vehicle was killed late Saturday after he lost control on Interstate 81 because of slick road conditions.

Among those killed in the Midwest during the storm was an Illinois state trooper struck by a car when he responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday in suburban Chicago.

State Police Director Leo Schmitz told reporters 34-year-old Christopher Lambert was headed home when he pulled over and got out of his squad car to respond to the accident. Schmitz said Lambert positioned his squad car to protect the other three cars and "took on the danger himself."

Virginia State Police said they responded to more than 300 traffic crashes and helped nearly 200 disabled vehicles in Virginia from midnight to late Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.