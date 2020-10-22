At least 3 dead after night of gun violence in New York City; NYPD reports 92% increase in shootings

Three people were killed across New York City Wednesday night, among nearly a dozen shot as city gun violence continues to increase exponentially.

As of Thursday, the city had 1,235 shootings in 2020, a 92.4% increase from the same period last year, according to NYPD figures.

During one deadly shooting in Brooklyn around 10:30 p.m., a group was standing outside when a vehicle with at least three men inside opened fire and sped off, WCBS-TV reported.

Six people were shot, including a 23-year-old man who died.

Another 28-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in Brooklyn's Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. A shooting in the Bronx claimed the life of a 23-year-old man in a drive-by incident. There were separate shootings in three other Bronx neighborhoods.

The Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents rank-and-file officers, criticized city leaders in recent months over the surge in violent crime. In a tweet, the union said elected officials "show no sign of rolling back those laws and policies that have undermined the public’s safety."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The number of shooting victims in the city nearly doubled from last year, NYPD statistics show. In 2019, 762 people were reported shot, compared to 1,515 so far this year.