Dead cats found in freezer of unlicensed cat rescue: reports

Two Maryland residents are facing multiple animal cruelty charges after authorities found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from their home, according to reports.

Garriott J. Cox, 53, and Pamela Arrington, 51, were indicted on Nov. 4, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Police found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from their home in Middle River – about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said officials recovered 76 live cats and 15 dead cats from a shed in an Oct. 9 search. More animals were recovered on Oct. 17 after police obtained a second search warrant.

Some rescued cats have died since they were removed, but Peach was not sure how many.

Cox and Arrington were freed from custody after each posting $50,000 bail.

They are now suing authorities have some of the animals returned, WJZ reported Monday, citing Baltimore County Police Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

“We might be in a situation again where we have to go in there again and rescue more animals if they are allowed to go back to them,” Vinson said.

It was unclear whether Cox and Arrington had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.