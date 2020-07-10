Cat gets voter registration application in the mail – after dying 12 years ago

Scratch this name off the list.

An Atlanta family said it received a voter registration form this week for their cat Cody Tims – who died 12 years ago.

"There's a huge push but if they're trying to register cats, I'm not sure who else they're trying to register,” the late feline’s owner, Carol Tims, told Fox5 Atlanta. “I'm not sure if they're trying to register dogs, mice, snakes.”

The Tims say they found the form addressed to the cat in their mailbox on Wednesday.

Carol Tims described Cody as a “great cat, indoor and outdoor” who “loved his family, loved his neighborhood” and lived to the age of 18.

But in terms of his voting prospects, “he's a cat and he's been dead for a long time,” Tims told Fox5 Atlanta.

The Georgia Secretary of State's Office told the station that they did not send out the form and that third-party groups behind such applications often use mailing lists to obtain names and addresses of people — and in this case, a cat.

"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals,” it said in a statement. “This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."

Asked how Cody might have voted in the polls – if he could – Tims told Fox5Atlanta that he was a “Democat.”