De Blasio warns schools will shut down completely if NYC hits COVID-19 threshold

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Thursday that the nation’s largest school system might shutter once again if the city’s coronavirus surge continues.

Hizzoner had previously stated that he would close the system if the citywide COVID-19 infection rate hit 3 percent as a rolling seven-day average.

As of Thursday, that figure had ticked up to 2.6 percent.

“There’s still a chance to turn that around, obviously, but we’re preparing for that possibility,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing. “It’s a rule we’ve put out there very clearly. And if any day we see in the morning, the indicators come out and have reached that level then we will move immediately. The next day schools will be shut down.”

De Blasio issued the dire caution despite stressing the safety of city classrooms in recent weeks and months.

In encouraging city parents to enroll their children in the city’s blended learning format, where kids alternate between home and classroom learning, de Blasio has highlighted minimal infection rates.

Internal school testing, according to the Department of Education, has produced infection rates that have hovered around just 0.15 percent.

