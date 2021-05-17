De Blasio deploying 250 more NYPD officers to subway, says it is largest underground force in 25 years

New York City is sending an additional 250 police officers on special deployment to the subways in what will become the largest NYPD transit force in 25 years, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday.

The extra officers will bring the number of cops patrolling the city’s subways to about 3,250, de Blasio said during a press conference.

"Anyone who commits an offense on the subways will be found, will be prosecuted, will be held accountable," de Blasio said at a press conference.

"We are going to do the things we need to do to keep New Yorkers safe and get them back to the subways to move the recovery," de Blasio said.

The move comes after a series of attacks on straphangers taking the underground transit.

On Sunday, one rider was robbed at gunpoint and two others punched in the face. A day earlier, a good Samaritan was bitten and choked on the D train at Columbus Circle when he tried to stop a suspect from harassing another passenger.

Other recent attacks include multiple slashings, robberies, and people getting sucker-punched.

The mayor also called on the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to "pull their own weight," saying the agency has failed to fill hundreds of vacancies for MTA police officers.

"It is easy to criticize," de Blasio said of the MTA, which along with Gov. Cuomo has been critical of recent crime taking place in the subway. "How about simply contributing and helping achieve the mission together?"

De Blasio said that the NYPD will help the MTA by providing free police training to new MTA officers.

The 250 NYPD officers will join the 500 officers deployed in February to assist the 2,500 cops regularly assigned to the city’s subways.