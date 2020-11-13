De Blasio warns NYC schools could close Monday as coronavirus cases spike

Mayor Bill De Blasio warned that parents should be ready for schools to close as soon as Monday morning, as the coronavirus rate of infection continues to spike in New York City.

The mayor called in to the Brian Lehrer Show on WNYC to take calls from local listeners, and he said the rate of infection was rising faster than expected.

De Blasio had previously warned that if the infection rate hit 3%, schools would close. As of Friday, the city had measured the rate at 2.8%, a bump from Thursday’s 2.6%.

"That is a high number. That is a number that has gone up since yesterday," de Blasio said.

Schools would be required to go to fully remote learning, but the mayor emphasized that the measure would be temporary.

"Parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Blasio said he would provide updates throughout the weekend so that families could be ready for Monday morning. Schools would be closed as soon as the rate hits 3% for a seven-day rolling average.