De Blasio: NYC health commissioner won't be fired despite crass remarks about NYPD's coronavirus mask requests

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio said Sunday he hopes to "move forward together" with his health commissioner despite days of backlash after reports that she made disparaging remarks about police officers.

De Blasio said during his daily coronavirus briefing that he had spoken to Dr. Oxiris Barbot "to clear the air on some of the recent issues" and that she would remain in the role she's held since 2018.

Barbot drew ire from lawmakers and police officials alike after the New York Post reported she told NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who wanted more masks for officers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, "I don’t give two rats' a--es about your cops," during a phone conversation in March.

Several officials urged de Blasio to fire her and police union president Patrick Lynch called her remarks "despicable and unforgivable."

A health department spokesman said Thursday that Barbot apologized to the chief for her contribution to "a heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration, but no harm was wished on anyone."

