De Blasio calls NYC bike attack on SUV 'absolutely unacceptable,' says there will be 'consequences'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday said that an attack by a group of cyclists on an SUV in broad daylight was "absolutely unacceptable" and warned that there would be consequences for the perpetrators of the attack.

"It's absolutely unacceptable," he said when asked about the incident. You have these teenagers doing something that is just wrong, period."

De Blasio was reacting to video of the Tuesday incident in downtown Manhattan in which a group of teens on bikes attacked an SUV. One teenager has been arrested, and the mayor said "the others will be."

TEEN ARRESTED IN NYC ATTACK ON SUV IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

In a 14-second clip, multiple people in the group are shown jumping on the hood of the car. The teens also appeared to take turns damaging the vehicle. One teen was seen using his bike to smash the hood of the vehicle while another was seen jumping on the windshield, causing it to partially shatter and cave in.

In another clip posted on a separate Twitter account, another teen is seen repeatedly punching the side of the car.

De Blasio promised on Thursday that the perpetrators would be held accountable for the attack.

"Look, we gotta teach our young people better all the time, its incumbent upon all of us but we also have to have consequences, so there will be consequences in this case," he said. "I don't want to ever see anything like this in New York City."

Police told Fox News that they received a report that a vehicle had been damaged in the area of Fifth Avenue and East 21st Street around 4 p.m. but that the suspects fled the scene.

GROUP OF NYC TEENS BLOCK TRAFFIC, ATTACK SUV IN BROAD DAYLIGHT

The driver of the vehicle, Max Torgovnick, told the New York Post Wednesday that he and his 70-year-old mother had just dropped off a donation at a nonprofit organization when they encountered about 50 bikers.

"It’s something that I never expected to happen in New York City," the lifelong city resident said. "That's something like you would see on the streets of a war zone. I never thought New York would get this bad."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He told the Post that his mother was screaming, 'We're going to die, they're going to kill us,'" during the attack.

Fox News’ Daniella Genovese contributed to this report.