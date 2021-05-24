De Blasio: All NYC schools will be 100% in-person in September, no remote option

New York City’s massive public school system will be in-person only when students return in September for the next academic year, bringing an end to remote learning, Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday.

The development comes as more than 60% of the Big Apple’s nearly 1 million public school students remain out of classrooms as they are learning from home full-time, according to Chalkbeat New York. The current school year in New York City is set to end June 25.

"New York City public schools – 1 million kids – will be back in their classrooms in September, all in-person. No remote," De Blasio said on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe." "That is the news I think that parents, kids, everyone has been waiting for to know, we are going to be back strong, ready, safe."

Officials confirmed to Chalkbeat New York that with De Blasio’s announcement, coronavirus-related remote teaching options will no longer be offered to educators in the fall.

"You can’t have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again," De Blasio said Monday.