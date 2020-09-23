NYC mayor announces more furloughs that will affect 9,000 workers amid budget crisis

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday that more than 9,000 employees will be furloughed for five days between October and March as the city continues to battle a multibillion-dollar budget crisis.

The furloughs will impact managerial and underrepresented employees across city agencies, de Blasio told reporters during a Wednesday press briefing in addressing the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio says the move will save the city about $21 million.

NYC MAYOR'S OFFICE, INCLUDING DE BLASIO, TO BE FURLOUGHED FOR A WEEK AMID BUDGET CRISIS

Since the beginning of the year, de Blasio has been working to find a way to combat the $9 billion coronavirus-related revenue loss facing the nation’s biggest city.

He has repeatedly stressed that he is doing so with little help from the federal government.

On Wednesday, de Blasio reiterated that his hope for government relief "continues to dim."

Wednesday's announcement comes after de Blasio said that his entire office, including the mayor himself, will be furloughed for a week to help offset losses and fight the city's budget crisis.

If the city can't find a way to offset virus-related budget losses, officials have warned that more than 20,000 municipal employees may be laid off next month.

