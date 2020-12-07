De Blasio, Cuomo blast 'disturbing' actions of Staten Island bar owner who allegedly struck deputy

Both New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo admonished the “disturbing” actions of a Staten Island bar owner who allegedly struck a sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle while fleeing arrest for defying coronavirus-induced shutdown orders.

De Blasio argued that 34-year-old Danny Presti, who claims to support law and order but also kept his business open despite state restrictions ordering it shut, would “pay the price for his hypocrisy.”

“I think his actions are extraordinarily disturbing. I think that they’re disgusting,” de Blasio said at his COVID-19 press conference Monday, referencing Presti, co-owner of Mac's Public House in Staten Island.

“There’s no excuse for someone doing something that might threaten the life of a law enforcement officer, and that’s what he did,” the mayor continued. “Our sheriff’s deputy’s life was in danger because of what this guy did, and it’s absolutely unacceptable and he should pay very serious consequences.”

Deputies conducting surveillance on Mac's Public House observed patrons enter the establishment Saturday night despite state and city closure orders, New York City Sheriff Joseph Fucito said Sunday.

Two deputies approached Presti on foot as he was leaving the bar around midnight, identified themselves, and ordered him to stop, Fucito said. According to the sheriff's office, Presti fled on foot and got into his vehicle. He drove into one of the deputies, who was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle.

Presti continued on South Railroad Avenue with the injured deputy clinging to the hood for about 100 yards until other deputies stopped the vehicle and placed him under arrest, Fucito said. He was arraigned Sunday on multiple charges, including assault, and was released from custody.

“I am always concerned that we need to make sure that the consequences are clear. I respect that the law enforcement system has a way of determining who gets released and who doesn’t,” de Blasio said. “But what I care about the most here, and to be clear there are serious, serious charges and that this guy did something extremely dangerous, and he needs to suffer the appropriate consequences for what he did.”

A reporter asked de Blasio whether the barkeep would have been released so soon for injuring a law enforcement officer if he wasn't White. To that, the mayor said he wanted to hear more from law enforcement leaders, the NYPD and the district attorney about the decision.

“We should always ask if people are being treated fairly and if there’s equality in the way we enforce our laws. This is such an important topic,” de Blasio said. “But let’s be clear that the most important thing is what this guy did. It was absolutely unacceptable.”

“I’m sure this is a guy who would say he’s all in favor of law and order and he’s making a big deal about what’s happened with his bar,” he continued. “Well, guess what? Law and order means when the state of New York says your bar needs to be closed, your bar needs to be closed to protect people’s health and safety. No excuses. And when you violate the law there will be consequences. And then if you take an action against a law enforcement officer, there will be even more consequences.”

“This guy is a hypocrite, and he’s about to pay the price for his hypocrisy,” the mayor concluded.

Meanwhile, Cuomo also criticized the bar owner during his own COVID-19 briefing Monday, categorizing Presti’s actions as “disturbing.”

Speaking with reporters in front of the bar Monday, Lou Gelormino, the defense attorney representing Presti, discounted claims by the sheriff’s department that the deputy suffered a broken leg in the incident. Gelormino claimed the deputy hurt his ankle, and, if the injuries were more serious, Presti would not have been released without having to pay a hefty bail bond.

Gelormino said at least 20 unmarked sheriff vehicles were on the street when deputies approached Presti and that his client was swept away within four minutes as if he were "Osama bin Laden in a CIA black ops."

“When the emperor really wants to kill you badly, you kill your support with your own people. How do you do that? You paint them as a criminal,” John Tobacco, who described himself as a community activist and the “proud son” of a NYPD officer, said.

Gelormino also said he had surveillance video capturing the entire incident on camera, but it would not be immediately released.