Washington DC
Published

DC teen girls accused in deadly attempted carjacking

The suspects' ages are 13 and 15.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two teen girls are accused of a botched carjacking in Washington, D.C. that ended with the death of a 66-year-old man, police said.   

Mohammed Anwar, of Springfield, Va., died in a crash on N Street in Southeast D.C. near Nationals Park.

Mohammed Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant, according to a GoFundMe page. 

Mohammed Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant, according to a GoFundMe page.  (GoFundMe)

Police said the two teen girls assaulted Anwar with a taser about a block away from the crash scene around 4:30 p.m. The man was dragged and killed in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE, FOX 5 DC reported.

Members of the First District arrived on the scene and located an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries," police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MAN ARRESTED OUTSIDE VP HARRIS’ RESIDENCE WITH RIFLE AND AMMUNITION, DC POLICE SAY

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help Anwar's family pay for funeral expenses, Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant. The page says he was working on an UberEats delivery when the two assailants attempted to carjack him. 

The teen suspects were both arrested and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking, police said.

The girls’ identities have not been released because of their age. In a statement provided to Fox News, DC police said the girls are ages 13 and 15.

The 13-year-old is from Southeast DC, while the 15-year-old is from Fort Washington, Md., police said.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

