SCIENCE
DC reporter's live segment goes viral after cameo by cicada

Reporter surprised as he has to dodge insect flying right at him

By Jack Durschlag | Fox News
Cicadas, those pesky insects that live in the ground and emerge every 17 years, are everywhere and causing havoc.

On Tuesday, just as he was about to leave for the G-7 summit in Europe, President Joe Biden was interrupted during an interview when one flew by him. Reporters heading to Europe to cover Biden had their press plane delayed by hours because the insects flew into the engine of their plane.

BIDEN SWATS CICADA OFF NECK BEFORE EUROPE TRIP: 'WATCH OUT'

On Wednesday, a Washington, D.C. reporter’s story went viral when a cicada flew right at him – causing him to dodge the insect while making a live report.

Fox 5 DC reporter Evan Lambert was surprised by a cicada that came directly at him, Mediaite reported. He ducked and moved away before finishing his report without further incident.

His move did not go unnoticed by the station anchor, however, who remarked, "Great cicada dodge there."

Lambert later took to Twitter to say, "Can you retire at 32? Asking for a friend… And not the one who so rudely gave me a heart attack on live TV. Cicada anxiety is real ya’ll!"

