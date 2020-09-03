DC protesters descend on police station, home of mayor, after officer fatally shoots man

Protests broke out in Washington, D.C., late Wednesday that formed in front of Mayor Muriel Bowser's home and a police precinct shortly after an officer fatally shot a Black man, reports said.

The scene outside the 7th District police station was tense. More than 100 protesters demanded answers about the shooting, Fox 5 DC reported. Some of the demonstrators were heard chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "hands up!"

POLICE SHOOT, KILL MAN IN DC AFTER RESPONDING TO REPORT OF GUNS IN CAR

Family members identified the shooting victim as Deon Kay, 18. Police said they were investigating a man with a gun.

Officers found people in and around a vehicle and upon seeing police, two people fled on foot. One of the persons brandished a gun while being pursued on foot, and an officer fired his gun one time -- striking the suspect -- identified as Kay, authorities said.

Kay was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said they recovered two guns from the scene of the crime.

Following the protest at the police building, some would travel about 13 miles to the home of Bowser, a Democrat, where they conducted another demonstration in front of her home.

Officers were seen standing in front of her home as the crowd demanded the mayor and police released bodycam footage of the fatal police shooting. City officials said they plan on releasing the body camera footage as soon as Thursday, according to the Washington Post.

SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF CARMEN BEST STEPS DOWN, CLAIMS CUTS LEFT HER 'DESTINED TO FAIL'

"If we don't get no justice, then you don't get no sleep," protesters were allegedly heard chanting outside the home, according to a video posted on social media. “If we don’t get it, burn it down.”

At least one person would taunt an officer in front of the home by shining a blinking light in his face.

"Black kid got shot in the back by one of you today," a protester was heard saying to a Black police officer, who remained quiet. "And we just want the body cam footage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting occurred amid heightened tension since the police shooting of Jacob Blake last month and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The nationwide protests have sometimes turned into violent rioting at night, which some believe impacts the core message of protests against racial injustice.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, police said.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report