DC police charge teen boys with carjacking as video resurfaces of botched teen girls' deadly carjacking

Just days after two teenage girls in Washington, D.C., were charged with a botched carjacking that led to the brutal death of an Uber Eats delivery driver, D.C. police arrested two more teens in another armed carjacking.

The two boys, ages 13 and 14, and both from Southeast D.C., were arrested Thursday evening and charged with armed carjacking, the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said.

The carjacking occurred Thursday around 8:50 p.m. in the 100 Block of 42nd Street, Northeast, police said.

The victim was in the driver's seat of their vehicle when two suspects approached. One suspect opened the vehicle door and assaulted the victim, police said. The victim got out and the second suspect also started to assault the victim.

One of the suspects produced a knife and they both got into the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Responding officers located the vehicle and arrested the two suspects. Police said there were additional suspects who fled the scene on foot.

MPD told Fox News that the vehicle was returned and towed by the owner. No additional arrests were made and the case is still under investigation.

The boys’ arrest comes after horrifying video has emerged of the deadly botched carjacking by two teenage girls that also took place in D.C. last Monday. The footage is so graphic that Fox News has decided not to share it.

The video, taken by a witness, shows the moment after two teen girls had entered the car of Mohammad Anwar, a 66-year-old Uber Eats delivery driver, with a Taser.

"This is my car!" Anwar can be heard shouting.

Other witnesses on the street can be heard calling for the cops. The car then drives forward, with Anwar halfway out of the car, pinned between the driver’s seat and door.

"She’s stealing the car!" witnesses can be heard shouting off-camera.

The car drives to an intersection, where it makes a sharp turn and crashes between two parked cars. Anwar was lunged forward and could be seen laying lifelessly on the pavement.

Two National Guard members who happened to be at the scene pulled the girls out of the car. One of the girls can be heard trying to get her phone as she walks past what appears to be Anwar’s lifeless body on the pavement without looking at him.

The two teens are each charged with felony murder and armed carjacking and are being held in custody pending their next court date on March 31.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser drew heat on Sunday for retweeting a video on "preventing auto thefts" amid her silence on the death of Anwar.

"Auto theft is a crime of opportunity. Follow these steps to reduce the risk of your vehicle becoming a target. Remember the motto, #ProtectYourAuto," Bowser wrote in the caption, provoking an instantaneous backlash.

By Sunday afternoon her tweet appeared to have been deleted.

Carjackings have been increasing significantly over the last few years. Statistics provided to Fox News show there were 95 carjackings between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 23, 2021 – up from 21 in total from the same time period in 2020. Last year saw a 143% increase in carjackings from 2019, according to the statistics.

