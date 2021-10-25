Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

DC man charged in 2020 shooting of Virginia Tech grad after second alleged murder this weekend

Javon Duckwilder to make first court appearance Monday

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A suspect arrested in Washington, D.C. following a fatal shooting this weekend has been charged with a second murder after detectives pinned him to the 2020 high-profile killing of a recent Virginia Tech grad. 

Javon Duckwilder, 24, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested and first charged Saturday with first-degree murder while armed in connection to the shooting death of 23 year-old Juwan Smith. 

At approximately 8:13 p.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the report of a shooting. Responding officers located Smith unconscious and unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. D.C. Fire and EMS also responded to the scene and transported Smith to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Blacksburg, Virginia, USA - July 19, 2016: Looking over wall toward building on the campus of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Blacksburg, Virginia, USA - July 19, 2016: Looking over wall toward building on the campus of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. (iStock)

The D.C. Metro Police Department said "as a result of the detectives’ investigation," Duckwilder was also charged with first degree murder while armed for the shooting death of 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu. 

Nwogu, of Blacksburg, Virginia, was a recent graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University at the time he was gunned down on Oct. 5, 2020 at about 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Shell gas station located in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, Fox 5 D.C. reported. 

He had recently earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering, a Virginia Tech spokesperson said last year following Nwogu’s death. His friends told The Washington Post at the time that Nwogu had recently begun a new job at a consulting firm in Northern Virginia. 

Duckwilder is expected to appear in D.C. Superior Court for the first time Monday, WRC-TV reported. 

Your Money