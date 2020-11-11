DC preparing for mass pro-Trump marches this weekend despite Mayor Bowser's coronavirus restrictions

Trump supporters are reportedly planning to gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday for a “Million MAGA March” and a “Stop the Steal” rally to show support for President Trump as his campaign spearheads lawsuits in several key battleground states alleging voter fraud connected to mail-in ballots.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Tuesday that her team was monitoring reports about a group of people from different states in the South planning on driving to D.C. this weekend. Nevertheless, the Democratic mayor, a staunch critic of President Trump, told a news conference that her office still recommended that businesses remove plywood coverings from their windows that were initially set in place in anticipation of election-related unrest last week if Joe Biden was not declared the victor.

"We continue to follow those activities and be prepared for those activities," Bowser said, according to WUSA. "Our police chief will have a similar posture this weekend as he did last week and we will be there to support peaceful exercise of First Amendment demonstrations."

An online flier for the “Stop The Steal” event circulating on Twitter said those who support President Trump planned to meet at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon. Other posts advertising the “Million MAGA March” said people would march toward the Supreme Court building to “stand up and fight against the fraudulent election” process.

“Share this information to Facebook Groups, Friends & Family,” the Million MAGA March Twitter account tweeted. “President Donald J Trump took a stand for the American people, now it is time the American people take a stand for President Trump.”

President Trump has repeatedly criticized the media for calling the presidential election results Saturday for Joe Biden, even as votes continued to be counted. The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden's victory on Dec. 14, and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

Though tweets suggested caravans of Trump supporters would drive from around the country into the nation’s capital to attend the march, it was unclear how many were expected. Some social media users went a step further to criticize Bowser for implementing new COVID-19 restrictions last week meant to discourage interstate travel.

Bowser received pushback for traveling to Delaware over the weekend to attend Biden’s acceptance speech despite announcing the order on Nov. 5. The order, which didn’t go into effect until Monday, requires anyone visiting D.C. from anywhere in the U.S. other than four states to get tested for coronavirus 72 hours in advance, and then within three to five days after arrival. The only states considered low-risk were Maryland, Virginia, Hawaii and Vermont.

Bowser's office did not immediately return a Fox News request for comment Wednesday.

A spokeswoman with the D.C. Metro Police Department told Fox News in a statement the agency is "aware of upcoming First Amendment activities planned for the weekend of November 13, 2020."

"At this time, MPD has not issued any permits. As with any known First Amendment activity, we will continue to monitor and assess each activity, and plan accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners," she said. “As always, we will work with our partners to educate the public and encourage voluntary compliance of the Mayor’s Orders."

As previously reported by Fox News, leftist groups led by Black Lives Matter and Shutdown DC organized via Zoom for months to plan widespread destruction in Washington, as well as other U.S. cities, if Biden was not declared the winner of the election or if Trump failed to concede. Though there was some civil unrest, as Americans waited five days from when polls closed until when news outlets called the race for Biden, law enforcement presence prevented major destruction and looting comparable to that seen over the summer in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

After his apparent loss, Trump is blocking government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s team, and Attorney General William Barr on Monday authorized the Justice Department to probe “substantial” allegations of voter irregularities and election fraud, though no widespread instances of such allegations in the 2020 election have been uncovered.

Election officials from both political parties have publicly stated that voting went well and international observers also confirmed that there were no serious irregularities, according to the Associated Press.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rallied behind Trump's efforts to fight the election results. Few in the GOP acknowledged Biden's victory or condemned Trump's move on Monday to fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Biden campaign lawyer Bob Bauer said Barr’s memorandum authorizing investigations “will only fuel the ‘specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims’ he professes to guard against.”

Even though the developments cast doubt on whether the nation would witness the same kind of smooth transition of power that has long anchored its democracy, Biden pressed forward with plans to build his administration, assembling a team of experts to face the pandemic.

Also being discussed: the possibility of more campaign-style rallies for President Trump as he tries to keep his supporters fired up despite his projected defeat. It’s possible they would feature his family and top supporters but not the president himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.