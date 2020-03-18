Expand / Collapse search
DC firefighter tests positive for coronavirus, more than 60 others self-quarantine, officials say

By Morgan Phillips | Fox News
Sixty-seven firefighters in Washington, D.C., are in self-quarantine after one colleague tested positive for coronavirus, according to the D.C. Fire Union.

As a result, firefighters in the district will be checked for illness before the start of their shifts.

A second firefighter is also being tested following the confirmed case and is awaiting results, a source told Fox 5 DC.

D.C. Fire and EMS have between 1,800 and 1,900 members. Engine Company 32 and Truck 19, where the first firefighter who tested positive works, were thoroughly cleaned Tuesday morning.

Nearly 200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the D.C. area, with 31 cases within the district’s limits. The U.S. has 7,374 cases as of Wednesday afternoon and 115 deaths.