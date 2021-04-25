DC cop cars totaled following drag race, according to internal email

Two police cars in Washington, D.C. have been totaled after a drag race between officers with the Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday, according to an internal email obtained by Fox 5 DC.

"Yesterday, two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening," the email from 6D Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah reads. "What does this say to all the members of MPD who are passionate about their job and work hard every day to make a difference. This is not fair to any of us."

NASHVILLE POLICE RELEASE BODYCAM VIDEO OF OFFICER SHOOTING MAN WITH 2 BUTCHER KNIVES DURING TRAFFIC STOP

Fox 5 reported that the race started on Anacostia Ave. NE near Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Garden and that the vehicles were traveling at least 60 miles per hour.

Habeebullah’s email notes that when she talked to MPD Chief Robert Contee about what happened, he told her about a citizen who witnessed a police van heading to a shooting scene Thursday traveling at least 90 mph.

Sources told the outlet that the officers involved in the race were new to the department. Habeebullah added in her email that she was holding command staff responsible to have discussions with the officers about speeding and driving recklessly.

"What good are officers to their fellow officers if they don’t arrive safely or they total vehicles that we need to do our job," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

D.C. Police would not provide the incident report Sunday because the department only provides traffic reports through Freedom of Information Act requests.