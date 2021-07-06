Washington, DC, building collapse leaves worker paralyzed from knees down: report

A building that collapsed last week in Washington, D.C. , has left a worker paralyzed from the knees down, according to local reports.

The five-story building was under construction in northwest D.C. when it collapsed on July 1, leaving several people injured, including 27-year-old Leonardo Moreto Da Silva, who was trapped in the rubble for more than an hour.

Da Silva's sister, Leidiane Guimaraes, told Fox 5 D.C. that her brother remains in the ICU. Doctors told their family that he is paralyzed from the knees down and will now have to use a wheelchair, she told the outlet.

Guimaraes set up a GoFundMe page to help Da Silva pay his medical expenses.

"My brother Leonardo … came to the USA to pursue his American dream," Guimaraes wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Unfortunately, his dreams were interrupted by a brutal building collapse in downtown Washington DC on Thursday, July 1st, 2021. Leo was trapped under rubble and miraculously rescued by a special operations team with DC Fire and EMS."

Guimaraes continued: "Although we are praising the LORD for protecting his life, Leo was left paralyzed and unable to walk. He went through a spine surgery and is recovering at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He will then be transferred to a rehabilitation clinic to continue his long way to recovery."

She added that while recovery will be a "very long process," Da Silva's family is "staying positive and believing in the power of God and in the great medical team involved in his care."

Guimaraes told Fox 5 that her brother studied engineering in Brazil, came to the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic and applied for a student visa.

A spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS told Fox News last week that while they did not know the exact cause behind the collapse, a severe thunderstorm was passing through the area at the time the building went down.

"Two structures to the right suffered some damage secondary to the collapse and a vacant structure to the right suffered major damage," the spokesperson said.

Four other people, not including Da Silva, were immediately helped out of the collapsed building and transported to a local hospital when first responders got to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using saws and other tools to try to dig through the rubble.

