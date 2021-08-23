Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor honored at funeral 2 months after shooting

Hundreds of friends, loved ones and Florida officials said their final goodbyes on Monday to the fallen Daytona Beach, Florida, police officer who died 55 days after he was shot in the head while on patrol.

No other boots on the ground can take your place. Rest easy. We have it from here. — Daytona Beach police radio call aired by dispatch during funeral

Officer Jason Raynor, a five-year veteran of the force, was memorialized during a funeral at Daytona Beach’s Ocean Center Convention Center, followed by a public procession along International Speedway Boulevard, on Monday – two months to the day since the 26-year-old officer was gunned down in the line of duty.

FLORIDA PROSECUTORS SEEK DEATH PENALTY FOR ACCUSED DAYTONA BEACH COP KILLER

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags be flown at half-staff "from sunrise to sunset" on Monday at the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia County Courthouse.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER SHOT IN THE HEAD NEARLY 2 MONTHS AGO DIES FROM HIS INJURIES

During the funeral, a radio call aired by dispatch played a message that stated, in part: "Officer Jason Raynor, we thank you for your dedication and service to the citizens of Daytona Beach … no other boots on the ground can take your place. Rest easy. We have it from here."

Fellow Daytona Beach officers partook in ceremonies inside and outside the center, including a 21-gun salute and a flyover, FOX 35 Orlando reported. Images from the subsequent procession show members of the public lining the streets in parts of the stretch, waving "Blue Lives Matter" and American flags.

Othal Wallace, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder in Raynor’s June 23 death. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty.

Wallace is accused of shooting Raynor in the head while the officer tried to question him in the parking lot of an apartment building, according to a charging affidavit.

Raynor and other officers were in the area after complaints from citizens about crime there.

Police later released body camera footage of the shooting. Wallace fled the area after opening fire, but was arrested three days later following a massive manhunt.

ALLEGED FLORIDA COP SHOOTER HAS HISTORY OF WEAPONS, ASSAULT ARRESTS, RECORDS SHOW

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young announced Raynor’s passing on Tuesday evening, noting that the beloved officer had his immediate family by his side at the time.

"The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing," Young wrote.

He later added: "Now more than ever, we ask for all of you to embrace the Raynor family and the Daytona Beach Police Department in your hearts during this devastating time and pray that God will give us all the strength to persevere through this senseless tragedy."

In a Friday release, DeSantis lauded Raynor for helping a woman who was threatening to jump from a bridge in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor added: "Officer Raynor will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own."

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report, as well as the Associated Press.