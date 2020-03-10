Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Daytona Beach Bike Week motorcycle crash kills 3, investigators say

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 46-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, both from New York, and a 65-year-old man from Missouri were killed in a motorcycle crash during Daytona Beach Bike Week, according to a report.

The crash happened about 12:24 a.m. when two motorcycles collided early Tuesday morning.

Bikers fill Main Street during Bike Week in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Bikers fill Main Street during Bike Week in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The New York man on a dark blue 2012 Harley-Davidson with the woman as passenger allegedly tried to change lanes and crossed into the way of the Missouri man on a maroon 2018 Harley-Davidson.

All three were knocked off their bikes during the collision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bikers fill Main Street during Bike Week in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Bikers fill Main Street during Bike Week in Daytona Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification to family.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges are pending, police said.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.